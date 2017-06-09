Tucson City Council Votes to Oppose Trump's Border Wall, Militarization

TUCSON, Ariz., June 6, 2017 - The Tucson City Council voted unanimously tonight to oppose President Trump's proposed border wall and prevent the city from doing business with companies that agree to work on the wall. The resolution rejects Trump's Jan. 25 executive order and increased militarization of the border region, and it calls for a comprehensive review of border security policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.