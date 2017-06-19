Tucson chicken owners say some are dying due to record breaking heat

TUCSON, AZ - As Tucson marks the hottest day for the Old Pueblo in 23 years and just missing the all-time high, local chicken owners are going the extra mile to keep their homes cool after some claim they've lost several of their chickens due to the record breaking heat. "This is my first summer with chickens and I don't want them to die," said Cerise Wilson, owner of 3 chickens and member of the Tucson CLUCKS , a Facebook group with more than 3,000 members created for Tucson and Pima County chicken keepers.

