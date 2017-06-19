Tucson chicken owners say some are dy...

Tucson chicken owners say some are dying due to record breaking heat

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - As Tucson marks the hottest day for the Old Pueblo in 23 years and just missing the all-time high, local chicken owners are going the extra mile to keep their homes cool after some claim they've lost several of their chickens due to the record breaking heat. "This is my first summer with chickens and I don't want them to die," said Cerise Wilson, owner of 3 chickens and member of the Tucson CLUCKS , a Facebook group with more than 3,000 members created for Tucson and Pima County chicken keepers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jun 12 Rey 5,079
News 1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10) Mar '17 Stephen Clark 19
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar '17 Sleepless In 2
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC