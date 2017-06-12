True Crime Podcast - The Murders of Brisenia and Raul Flores
A Pima County jury convicted Shawna Forde of two counts of first-degree murder in the May 30, 2009 deaths of Arivaca residents Raul Junior Flores and his 9-year-old daughter, Brisenia . The jury also convicted Forde of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Flores' wife, Gina Gonzalez, as well as related aggravated assault and robbery counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ImmigrationProf Blog.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jun 12
|Rey
|5,079
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Stephen Clark
|19
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar '17
|Sleepless In
|2
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC