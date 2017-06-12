True Crime Podcast - The Murders of B...

True Crime Podcast - The Murders of Brisenia and Raul Flores

A Pima County jury convicted Shawna Forde of two counts of first-degree murder in the May 30, 2009 deaths of Arivaca residents Raul Junior Flores and his 9-year-old daughter, Brisenia . The jury also convicted Forde of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Flores' wife, Gina Gonzalez, as well as related aggravated assault and robbery counts.

