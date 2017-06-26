Southern Arizona Rescue Association looking for volunteers to join group
TUCSON, AZ - The Southern Arizona Rescue Association has responded to 66 calls so far this year all throughout Pima County, this number is expected to rise as the heat wave continues. This all-volunteer group helps the Pima County Sheriff's Department on searches, often times with 20-30 pounds of equipment on their backs in hundred degree temps.
