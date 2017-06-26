Southern Arizona Rescue Association l...

Southern Arizona Rescue Association looking for volunteers to join group

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The Southern Arizona Rescue Association has responded to 66 calls so far this year all throughout Pima County, this number is expected to rise as the heat wave continues. This all-volunteer group helps the Pima County Sheriff's Department on searches, often times with 20-30 pounds of equipment on their backs in hundred degree temps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jun 12 Rey 5,079
News 1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10) Mar '17 Stephen Clark 19
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff (Dec '16) Mar '17 Sleepless In 2
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,841 • Total comments across all topics: 282,058,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC