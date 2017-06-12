Search is on for cigarette theft suspect

Search is on for cigarette theft suspect

Monday Jun 12

TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County Sheriff's Department, Community Problems detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a May Circle K theft. PCSD deputies responded just after 2 a.m. Friday, May 5 to a Circle K at 5801 North Oracle Road for the report of a theft.

