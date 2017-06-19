Police Dispatch

Caught in public with an open alcohol container, a tipsy transient managed to act both honest and manipulative, crude and poetic, altogether indiscrete and preposterously overparticular, according to a University of Arizona Police Department report. Late one morning, a UA officer exited the Pima County Justice Court, 240 N. Stone Ave., and was walking toward his motorcycle when he saw a shirtless male nonchalantly strolling in front of him with an open 32-ounce can of Milwaukie's Best beer in his hand.

