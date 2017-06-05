PCSD searching for suspect in Subway robbery
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing a Subway restaurant on May 31. According to a release, the man entered the Subway at 5095 North La Canada Drive, and told the employee he had a gun, and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect then fled the store and got into the passenger seat of a red sedan.
