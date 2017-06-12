No Thanks, Trump

District 5 Supervisor Richard Elias speaks at a June 6 press conference, announcing the joint resolution to oppose the "abomination that is the border wall" and stand together with the people of the region. Few places in the country interact with Mexico as much as Southern Arizona, and several of the region's jurisdictions have taken a collective stand against President Donald Trump's proposed border wall expansion along the nation's southern border.

