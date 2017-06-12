No Thanks, Trump
District 5 Supervisor Richard Elias speaks at a June 6 press conference, announcing the joint resolution to oppose the "abomination that is the border wall" and stand together with the people of the region. Few places in the country interact with Mexico as much as Southern Arizona, and several of the region's jurisdictions have taken a collective stand against President Donald Trump's proposed border wall expansion along the nation's southern border.
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jun 12
|Rey
|5,079
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Stephen Clark
|19
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar '17
|Sleepless In
|2
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
