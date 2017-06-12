New lease on life
Pima County Supervisor Ramon Valadez: "This is now a full-service hospital, it's not even close to what it used to be." The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to extend and amend the contract with Banner Health and the Arizona Board of Regents to operate the former Kino Community Hospital June 6 in a 4-1 vote.
