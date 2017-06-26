Medical examiner releases Jayden Glomb autopsy report
TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County medical examiner just released its autopsy report in the death of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb. The report says she died from strangulation and had small marks on her neck as well as bruises on her head and torso.
