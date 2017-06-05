Jaisaac Sloan Memorial Ride Day - Hundreds Converge on Perris Raceway to Honor JS63

On Saturday, June 3, hundreds of riders, friends, and family members gathered at Perris Raceway to celebrate and honor the life of Jaisaac Sloan, who was an innocent victim of a shooting during an attempted robbery on April 17th in Arizona's Pima County. A former top pro racer in SoCal, Sloan had been training kids on the track in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.