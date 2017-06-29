Home at Last
Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans volunteers laid out 1,000 pounds of clothes for homeless and at-risk veterans, as part of the June 13 resource fair. On Flag Day, city officials cut the ribbon on a new housing development for chronically homeless veterans, which includes supportive services to help veterans lead healthy and independent lives.
