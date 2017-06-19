Deputies search for suspect in south-...

Deputies search for suspect in south-side armed robbery

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery on June 7. According to a PCSD news release, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old, medium height, between 190-215 pounds, with a dark mustache and patchy beard. He was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, white undershirt, gray and white basketball shorts and yellow dishwashing gloves.

