Assistant Town Manager Mike Hein has expressed interest in replacing Dave Bullock as town manager.
In a June 23 email, Hein told the Town Commission he would like to be considered to fill the role. "I believe that my experience and my passion for this community make me an exceptional candidate to provide the leadership for this organization," Hein wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jun 12
|Rey
|5,079
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Stephen Clark
|19
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Sleepless In
|2
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC