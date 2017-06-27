Assistant Town Manager Mike Hein has ...

Assistant Town Manager Mike Hein has expressed interest in replacing Dave Bullock as town manager.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: YourObserver

In a June 23 email, Hein told the Town Commission he would like to be considered to fill the role. "I believe that my experience and my passion for this community make me an exceptional candidate to provide the leadership for this organization," Hein wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jun 12 Rey 5,079
News 1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10) Mar '17 Stephen Clark 19
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff (Dec '16) Mar '17 Sleepless In 2
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,245 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC