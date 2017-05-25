Uptick in Leptospirosis cases in Pima County

Fire Weather Warning issued May 25 at 3:15PM MST expiring May 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued May 25 at 3:15PM MST expiring May 26 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued May 25 at 3:15PM MST expiring May 25 at 11:15PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Wind Advisory issued May 25 at 3:12PM MST expiring May 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Wind Advisory issued May 25 at 2:30PM MST expiring May 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued May 25 at 5:12AM MST expiring May 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued May 24 at 3:04PM MST expiring May 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued May 24 at 3:04PM MST expiring May 25 at 8:00PM MST ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.