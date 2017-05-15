Tucson's Top 3: What you need to know to start your day

TUCSON, AZ - Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m. TOP STORIES 1. TUCSON POLICE WARN BABY FORMULA COULD BE TAINTED In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.