Tucson man convicted after assaulting a nursing mother

TUCSON, AZ - A Tucson man has been convicted of aggravated assault and other charges, after he punched a woman who had been sitting on a couch nursing her child. On May 10, a jury convicted Christopher Koury of the following charges: kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft, and burglary in the second degree for an incident that happened last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.