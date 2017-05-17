Tucson man convicted after assaulting a nursing mother
TUCSON, AZ - A Tucson man has been convicted of aggravated assault and other charges, after he punched a woman who had been sitting on a couch nursing her child. On May 10, a jury convicted Christopher Koury of the following charges: kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft, and burglary in the second degree for an incident that happened last year.
