Tip leads to arrest in robbery during which bystander was pepper-sprayed
TUCSON, AZ - Sheriff's detectives have made an arrest in a robbery last month of a convenience store in which a customer was allegedly pepper-sprayed by the suspect. According to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, detectives arrested 23-year-old Kassandra Suarez on Wednesday, May 10, after following up on a tip made through 88-CRIME.
