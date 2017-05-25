Report: Southern Arizona wildfire moved fast
A new report details how a southern Arizona wildfire started and quickly spread after an off-duty Border Patrol agent went target shooting with an explosive powder. The report by the Pima County Sheriff's Department was released Monday.
