Police: Woman caught switching flour with baby formula to get refunds
This photo released by the Tucson Police Department shows Jennifer LaPlante, 30, who was arrested Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz., on suspicion of fraudulent schemes and artifices and child endangerment. LaPlante is accused of substituting flour for infant formula in containers returned to several local stores for refunds, and police have warned the public to check formula containers' seals for tampering.
