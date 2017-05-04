Police Dispatch

Two kids were scared but prepared when they became targets of an unfunny gag pulled by creepy teenagers spoofing creepy adults, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report. Sheriff's deputies met up with a mother who told them that after school that day, her little boy and little girl - apparently in elementary school - had just walked home and reported seeing a silver pickup truck parked near their neighborhood bus stop.

