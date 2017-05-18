Pima County's hand-free ordinance for...

Pima County's hand-free ordinance for drivers starts June 1

Thursday

Pima County's hands-free ordinance goes into effect June 1 and prohibits the use of an electronic device while driving. But County Sheriff's officials say there'll be a 60-day grace period for enforcement and violating drivers will receive a written warning.

