Pima County nurse accused in child sexual assault case

Tuesday

TUCSON, AZ - A woman working as a nurse in Pima County has been accused of taking part in a disturbing sexual assault case involving several young children. According to KSBW , 29-year-old Emily Joy Stephens was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting six children in California earlier this month.

