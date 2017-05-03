Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

TUCSON, AZ - Three different parts of the Tucson area have three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1. A tougher hands-free law in Oro Valley is already in place and a texting while driving ban in Pima County might get tougher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.