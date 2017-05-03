Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. releases 911 calls, records on shooting at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County Sheriff's Department released a set of 911 calls and a nearly 300-page report on the deadly shooting at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, in which a former Tucson Fire captain shot and killed a man and injured his ex-wife. PCSD said former Tucson Fire Captain Fred Bair shot and killed Elliott Cobb, Bair then shot his ex-wife and turned the gun on himself.
