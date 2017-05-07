Mulberry Fire forces evacuation south of Tucson
Mulberry Fire forces evacuation south of Tucson A grass and brush fire sparked Saturday afternoon off State Route 83 south of Tucson. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2p8vlWJ Corona de Tucson residents Leander Johnson and his 6-year-old daughter Alise, stop roadside to view the smoke as the Mulberry Fire burns east of State Route 83 southeast of Vail on May 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Stephen Clark
|19
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar '17
|Sleepless In
|2
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Getreal
|5,074
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC