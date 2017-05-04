Former Pima County deputy chief to be sentenced in RICO case
A former high-level official with the Pima County Sheriff's Department is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Friday after pleading guilty in a case involving the illegal use of money seized from crime suspects. Former Chief Deputy Christopher Radtke was initially charged with six felony counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.
