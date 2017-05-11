Extreme Xendurance, the Best Kept Secret in Making Super Soldiers,...

Extreme Xendurance, the Best Kept Sec...

Join Lifespan International, an American leading global sports nutrition company with a focus on manufacturing Extreme Xendurance , at the National Defense Industrial Association's annual Special Forces exhibition on May 15-18, at the Tampa Bay Convention Center. Extreme Xendurance is a revolutionary athletic performance product that reduces muscle soreness and trauma resulting in a 26% reduction in lactic acid, a 39% reduction post exercise oxidative stress, and a sixfold reduction of Creatine Kinase levels in just 10 days.

