Congresswoman Martha McSally: Putin a "thug"
Speaking from Kiev, Ukraine in a bipartisan Congressional visit to Eastern Europe, McSally said Russia bullies nations such as Ukraine and Estonia, "not only physically but cyber." The video continues a week in which the congresswoman, who represents parts of Pima and Cochise counties, has been outspoken in her criticism of Russian influence.
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Stephen Clark
|19
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar '17
|Sleepless In
|2
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Getreal
|5,074
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
