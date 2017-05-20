Brain surgeon and two nurses charged ...

Brain surgeon and two nurses charged with raping children as young as three

Saturday May 20 Read more: Metro UK News

A married brain surgeon and two nurses he was having affairs with have been charged over a child sex abuse ring involving seven victims under the age of 13. Dr James Kohut, and nurses Emily Stephens, 29, and Rashel Brandon, 42, are facing life in prison if found guilty. He added three children were sexually abused, and the victims included a three-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl, and a nine-year-old boy.

