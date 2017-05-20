Brain surgeon and two nurses charged with raping children as young as three
A married brain surgeon and two nurses he was having affairs with have been charged over a child sex abuse ring involving seven victims under the age of 13. Dr James Kohut, and nurses Emily Stephens, 29, and Rashel Brandon, 42, are facing life in prison if found guilty. He added three children were sexually abused, and the victims included a three-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl, and a nine-year-old boy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|May 13
|Give me a Break
|5,076
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Stephen Clark
|19
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar '17
|Sleepless In
|2
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC