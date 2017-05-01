BMX bandit: Authorities looking for robbery suspect

TUCSON, AZ - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a robbery of a credit union in March. According to a PCSD news release, the suspect is described as possibly a white man in his 20s to 30s, approximately 5'8" tall, 140 to 150 pounds.

