BMX bandit: Authorities looking for r...

BMX bandit: Authorities looking for robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a robbery of a credit union in March. According to a PCSD news release, the suspect is described as possibly a white man in his 20s to 30s, approximately 5'8" tall, 140 to 150 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10) Mar '17 Stephen Clark 19
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar '17 Sleepless In 2
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan '17 Getreal 5,074
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC