Black Lives Matter Tucson Raising Money to Get Moms Out of Jail for Mother's Day

A fundraising campaign organized by Black Lives Matter Tucson has a simple goal: get as many moms as possible out of jail and home to their kids in time for Mother's Day. So far, the group has raised more than $1,800 that will be used to bail out mothers and other caregivers who are currently detained at the Pima County jail on nonviolent misdemeanor or felony charges.

