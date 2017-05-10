Black Lives Matter Tucson Raising Mon...

Black Lives Matter Tucson Raising Money to Get Moms Out of Jail for Mother's Day

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Phoenix New Times

A fundraising campaign organized by Black Lives Matter Tucson has a simple goal: get as many moms as possible out of jail and home to their kids in time for Mother's Day. So far, the group has raised more than $1,800 that will be used to bail out mothers and other caregivers who are currently detained at the Pima County jail on nonviolent misdemeanor or felony charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10) Mar '17 Stephen Clark 19
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar '17 Sleepless In 2
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan '17 Getreal 5,074
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC