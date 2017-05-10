Black Lives Matter Tucson Raising Money to Get Moms Out of Jail for Mother's Day
A fundraising campaign organized by Black Lives Matter Tucson has a simple goal: get as many moms as possible out of jail and home to their kids in time for Mother's Day. So far, the group has raised more than $1,800 that will be used to bail out mothers and other caregivers who are currently detained at the Pima County jail on nonviolent misdemeanor or felony charges.
