Arizona sheriff opposes border wall: 'Medieval solution to a modern problem'
An Arizona sheriff is opposed to President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, calling it a "medieval solution to a modern problem." Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier said in an interview with New York Times podcast "The Daily" that lawmakers would be better off giving a fraction of the estimated billions it would take to build the wall to law enforcement.
