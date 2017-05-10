Arizona judge faces ethics charges fo...

Arizona judge faces ethics charges for swiping test answers

A former state legislator and current Pima County Justice of the Peace is facing ethics charges for an incident she claims had been a joke. Paula Aboud has been accused of looking at answers to a test during the Limited Jurisdiction New Judge Orientation in January.

