Arizona county bans hand-held cellphone use while driving

17 hrs ago

The Pima County Board of Commissioners has voted in favor of banning cellphones while driving unless a hands-free option is being used. Texting while driving already had been illegal in the county, but could only be cited if the driver was pulled over for a primary violation.

