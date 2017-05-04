Arizona budget proposal strips funding from Penzone
Arizona's state budget would strip Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone of $1.6 million for a task force that deters criminal gang activity, but would still appropriate money for the same task forces in Pinal and Pima counties. The provision is included in the criminal justice section of the budget approved by the House's Appropriations Committee Wednesday on an 8-5 vote.
