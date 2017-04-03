Wildlife Have Preferences for Crossing Highway
It turns out that some types of wildlife like to go over a state highway, others tend to go under it and still others can go either way. Those are initial results of a survey of camera-monitored usage of a new $9.5 million wildlife crossing of State Route 77 near Oro Valley in northeastern Pima County.
