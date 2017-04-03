WED: Community vigil will honor Isabel Celis
Families, couples and even people on their own came to the home where Isabel Celis went missing from five years ago. She was a six-year-old girl, who disappeared from her home on a peaceful Saturday almost five years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pima County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|Stephen Clark
|19
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar 6
|Sleepless In
|2
|what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Getreal
|5,074
|Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Owen
|2
|Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|4
|ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kohlikohn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pima County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC