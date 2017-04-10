Two dead, one injured in shooting at La Encantada Mall
Two men are dead and a woman was injured Friday night in a shooting inside Firebirds Wood Fired Grill at La Encantada Mall in Tucson, authorities said. The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed the men died from gunshot wounds while the woman was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
