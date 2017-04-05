A candlelight vigil is being held for a Tucson girl who went missing in April 2012 and whose remains were recently found in a remote area of Pima County. Tucson candlelight vigil today for Isabel Celis A candlelight vigil is being held for a Tucson girl who went missing in April 2012 and whose remains were recently found in a remote area of Pima County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.