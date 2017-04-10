Tucson area entering the internationa...

Tucson area entering the international medical tourism market

TUCSON, AZ - Tucson is plunging into the medical tourism market, targeting Mexico to start. Tucson Health Association is a public/private collaboration between the four major hospital groups in Tucson, Pima County and Tucson government and Visit Tucson, the tourism bureau.

