Time is running out to make sure you're registered to vote in special election

TUCSON, AZ - Time is running out to make sure you are registered to vote in the May 2017 special election. According to a recent City of Tucson release, the voter registration deadline is Monday, April 17. Those interested in registering to vote need to call the Pima County Recorder at 724-4330, or go online to: www.recorder.pima.gov .

