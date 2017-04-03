Three suspects sought in credit-card ...

Three suspects sought in credit-card theft, fraud

19 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for help identifying three people suspected of using a stolen credit card. According to a PCSD news release, two men and one woman were shown on surveillance video allegedly using the credit card at a QuikTrip convenience store near Valencia Road and I-19.

