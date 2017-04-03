Three possible cases of rabid animals...

Three possible cases of rabid animals near Tucson prompt warning

TUCSON, AZ - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning people in the Tucson area to be cautious if they encounter wildlife that appears ill. This warning comes in the wake of three reports of encounters with potentially rabid animals last week.

