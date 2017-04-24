The Latest: County keeping pre-evacua...

The Latest: County keeping pre-evacuation notices in place

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Yuma Sun

Cochise County authorities are keeping an eye on a wildfire and keeping keep pre-evacuation notices in place through the weekend for hundreds of dwellings in rural areas west of Benson. Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas says most of the fire has been in eastern Pima County but that it has burned eastward about a half-mile into Cochise County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10) Mar '17 Stephen Clark 19
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar '17 Sleepless In 2
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jan '17 Getreal 5,074
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
News Pima Co. Sheriff: Deputy involved shooting on t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kohlikohn 1
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,616,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC