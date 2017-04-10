South Tucson Considers Layoffs for Fi...

South Tucson Considers Layoffs for Firefighters, Police

April 12--A projected $624,000 budget deficit has the South Tucson City Council considering the possibility of laying off all its firefighters or police officers. Officials said they would look to contract with another agency or agencies to handle court services, patrol city streets and provide other emergency services in the one-square-mile city -- hopefully at a cheaper cost than what the city is spending now.

