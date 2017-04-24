Security added at SW-side middle school after threat
TUCSON, AZ - A Tucson middle school will have additional security on campus on Friday, April 28, after receiving a threat. According to the Tucson Unified School District, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and TUSD School Safety do not believe the threat against Valencia Middle School, 4400 W. Irvington Road, to be credible.
