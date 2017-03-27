Search for Missing Girl, 6, Ends With Tragic Find
The search for a 6-year-old Arizona girl who vanished from her bedroom almost five years ago has ended with a tragic discovery in the desert. Police say remains found in a remote part of rural Pima County weeks ago have been identified as those of Isabel Mercedes Celis, the New York Daily News reports.
