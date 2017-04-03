Remains found of girl, 6, who disappeared in 2012: police
TUCSON, Ariz. -- Police have found the remains of a 6-year-old girl who went missing from her bedroom in Tucson nearly five years ago, putting an end to an exhaustive search that roiled the community and beyond.
