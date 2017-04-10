Police seizure reform heads to Governor's desk

The Arizona Legislature has passed legislation that would make it tougher for prosecutors to seize cash and property from people suspected of a crime, leaving it up to Gov. Doug Ducey to decide whether or not to overhaul the state's civil forfeiture laws. House Bill 2477 by Republican Rep. Eddie Farnsworth is meant to reform rules dictating when prosecutors can seize the property of those suspected of a crime.

